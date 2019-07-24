Ventura gas station robbed for second time in eight days

VENTURA, Calif. - Ventura police department is looking for a suspect involved in an armed burglary of a gas station in Ventura.

The suspect entered the Chevron gas station around 3 a.m. Wednesday morning on the 7700 block of Telegraph Road in Ventura.

He approached the cashier armed with a handgun and demanded money from the cash register.

He received an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the business on foot.

He was last seen running away on Kimball Road.

Responding officers checked the area but did not locate the suspect.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic male wearing a bandana across his face and wore dark clothing.

This is the second robbery at this location in the past eight days.

The other robbery occurred on July 16 at around 10 p.m.at night.

It is still unknown if these crimes are related.

No one was injured in either incident.