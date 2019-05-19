Ventura County

Ventura firefighters pronounce 18-year-old dead after motorcycle accident

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - A motorcyclist was pronounced dead by The Ventura County Fire Department after a traffic collision in Thousand Oaks Friday.

The Thousand Oaks Police Department along with the fire department responded to the crash at the intersection of Hillcrest Drive and Marin Street around 12:30 p.m. 

After firefighter paramedics, performed life-saving attempts, Chad Tsumpes, 18, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Tsumpes was traveling west on Hillcrest Drive approaching Marin Street. Driver Chialun Tsai, 56, was making a northbound left turn onto Marin Street from Hillcrest Drive when the two crashed in the intersection.

Thousand Oaks Police Traffic Bureau is currently investigating the incident.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office asks anyone who might have witnessed the crash to contact Deputy Mike Berg at 805-494-8271.

 

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


