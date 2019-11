VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - Ventura County Community College District announced closures of their colleges due to high winds, fires, poor air quality and road closures on Wednesday.

Colleges that will be closed are:

Moorpark College

College Oxnard College

Ventura College

Ventura College East Campus

Classes will be canceled.

The District Administrative Center in Camarillo will remain open.

