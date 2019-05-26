Teens identified in fatal crash off of SR 33 in Ventura area

Teens killed in Crash

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - Two people were killed in a single vehicle crash over the side of State Route 33 in the Ventura area on Friday.

19-year-old Absalom Rivas was driving his 1991 Toyota Corolla southbound on SR 33 north of Nordhoff Ridge Road when his car went off the highway for an unknown reason.

His Toyota ended upside down in a creek.

A motorist passing by noticed the vehicle and called 911 at around 4 p.m.

The Ventura County Fire Department, and Lifeline ambulance personnel arrived at the scene to provide medical aid.

California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers also arrived at the scene to investigate the collision.

Both Rivas and his passenger, 18-year-old Ruth Cortez Zuniga, were pronounced dead at the scene of the traffic collision. The coroner responded to conduct an investigation.

This collision is currently under investigation.