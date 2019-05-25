Two dead in crash on Highway 33 near Ojai

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Two people were killed in a crash on Highway 33 north of Ojai on Friday. (CBS Los Angeles)

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Two people were killed in a crash on Highway 33 north of Ojai on Friday. (CBS Los Angeles)

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - Two people were killed in a crash Friday afternoon on Highway 33 north of Ojai.

According to the California Highway Patrol online incident log, a vehicle went off the northbound side roadway at around 4:50 p.m. in an area between Matilija Lake and the Wheeler Gorge Campground.

The vehicle landed on its roof in a creek and a body was found not moving inside. A second person was located by emergency responders.

California Highway Patrol and Ventura County Fire Department responded to the area. CHP responded for traffic control.

The crash is under investigation.