Two dead in crash on Highway 33 near Ojai
VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - Two people were killed in a crash Friday afternoon on Highway 33 north of Ojai.
According to the California Highway Patrol online incident log, a vehicle went off the northbound side roadway at around 4:50 p.m. in an area between Matilija Lake and the Wheeler Gorge Campground.
The vehicle landed on its roof in a creek and a body was found not moving inside. A second person was located by emergency responders.
California Highway Patrol and Ventura County Fire Department responded to the area. CHP responded for traffic control.
The crash is under investigation.