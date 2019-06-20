Ventura County

Three people arrested in connection to sexual trafficking in Ventura county

Posted: Jun 19, 2019 05:30 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 05:30 PM PDT

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - Authorities from multiple jurisdictions arrested three people involved in illegal sexual trafficking.

The month-long investigation started when Riverside County Sheriff's Office Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force notified Ventura County Sheriff's Office of a 16-year-old girl being sexually trafficked in Ventura County. 

Investigators were able to narrow down the juvenile's location to the Newbury Park area but the girl left the area before investigators could get there. 

Investigators were able to determine the area where the girl traveled and she was located on May 24. Madera County Sheriff's Office brought her into protective custody where she began receiving services.

Investigators found that the victim had been in Ventura County on two separate occasions during the month of May 2019. 

They were able to identify Jovantay Bess, 23, from Fresno as the person responsible for sexually trafficking the girl during the first incident in Ventura County and Cirsten Joseph, 26, from Newbury Park as the other person responsible for trafficking her during the second incident in Ventura County. 

On June 12, investigators served warrants at Joseph's residence and collected evidence related to the investigation. He was arrested for his role in trafficking the juvenile victim.

Later that day, investigators located Bess in Newbury Park along with Allan Sherman, 29, from Bakersfield and two adult women. Investigators determined the two women were involved in prostitution and had been offering sexual services in Ventura.

Sherman provided officers with a false name but investigators arrested him once they determined his real identity. He was arrested and could face charges for providing false information to a peace officer and for pimping and trafficking one of the women.

They arrested Bess for his role in trafficking the juvenile victim. 

Both Sherman and Bess were found to be gang members from Bakersfield and Fresno, respectively.

Investigators are still reviewing evidence surrounding the two women and their prostitution activities. 

Bess and Sherman were booked into Ventura County Jail on a $120,000 bail each.

Joseph was booked into Ventura County Jail and his bail was set at $100,000. 

