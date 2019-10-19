Three arrests made at Oxnard DUI checkpoint, 32 others cited

OXNARD, Calif. - Three people were arrested at a DUI checkpoint in Oxnard overnight.

The checkpoint went from 8 p.m. Friday to 3 a.m. Saturday on Saviers Road.

Police say more than 700 vehicles were screened. Two people were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, and one person was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs.

Officers say 32 other drivers were cited, many for driving without a legal driver's license.

Three vehicles were towed.

Police say these checkpoints are placed in locations where there is a high number of collisions and DUI arrests.

The Oxnard Police Department says it investigated 253 DUI collisions last year. Six people were killed and 142 others were injured in those crashes.