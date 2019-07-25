Suspicious odor prompts evacuations at Cal State Channel Islands

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Ambulances and fire trucks line up outside Cal State Channel Islands in Camarillo for a HAZMAT investigation. (Viewer Photo)

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Ambulances and fire trucks line up outside Cal State Channel Islands in Camarillo for a HAZMAT investigation. (Viewer Photo)

CAMARILLO, Calif. - Ambulances and fire trucks arrived at Cal State University Channel Islands in Camarillo on Thursday for a report of a suspicious odor that was causing distress to some people inside one of the campus buildings.

At around 12:50 p.m., Ventura County Fire Department received a report of suspicious odor at the campus inside Sage Hall. About 15 engines and ambulances responded including a HAZMAT crew.

People inside the building told one of our reporters that the odor was making students and some members of the faculty sick. Ventura County Fire Department confirmed that five people complained of mild eye and throat irritation, but all declined medical transport.

36 people were evacuated, according to the university.

Access around the building was restricted but there was no threat to the rest of the campus and the operations are proceeding as normal. Anyone who was evacuated is welcome to stop by the library which currently has a "cooling room" set up, according to the university.

Parts of the building remained evacuated while crews investigated the odor. Firefighters cleared the first floor and were unable to locate any suspicious substances or odors. Crews remained on scene to clear the entire building and investigate what may have led to the initial reports.

By 4 p.m., Ventura County Fire Department said they were unable to locate any source for the odor and responders were released from the scene.