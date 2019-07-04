Suspects from a series of robberies arrested in Oxnard

OXNARD, Calif. - Oxnard police arrested three juveniles involved in a string of robberies and burglaries that beagan in late May.

Investigators from the Oxnard Police Department Violent Crimes Unit say they have been investigating a series of robberies that occurred between May 23 to the end of June.

They include:

May 23, 2019 - 8 :30 p.m. 1900 block of Ginger Street : 16 year old victim was robbed of cash after returning from the store. Victim was punched in the face.

June 7, 2019 - 6 :45 a.m. 700 block of Aster Street: 16 year old victim was robbed of his phone and additional items while on his way to school. A knife was pulled on the victim.

June 8, 2019 - 11 :00 a.m. North alley of the 400 block of Cuesta Del Mar: 81 year old male victims was punched and sustained a broken jaw from the assault. He was robbed of his wallet.

June 24, 2019 - 8 :30 a.m. 400 block of West Esplanade Avenue: A 76 year old victim robbed of his gold chains, one of which included the vicitm's deceased wife's wedding ring.

The suspects were described as being Hispanic males in their teens.

Investigators were able to identify the three juveniles involved in these crimes.

On June 19, they served a search warrant at a suspect's resident but the suspect was not home.

An arrest warrant was issued for the suspect. He was arrested on June 27 by the Ventura Police Department.

Later that day, on the 27th around 8:30 p.m., investigators observed two juveniles on the 200 block of Orchard Place and took them into custody for robbery. Search warrants were served at their residences on the 2400 block of Blueberry Drive and the 400 block of Vineyard Avenue.

All three suspects were charged with robbery.

Investigators believe the suspects were involved in additional crimes, including robberies and burglaries.

Investigators are encouraging victims of a crime involving suspects with a similar description to contact investigators at 805-486-6228.

Anyone with information about where this stolen wedding ring, should contact investigators.

Looking for a missing ring taken in a robbery (Oxnard Police Department).

The ring has a significant amount of sentimental value to the victim.

Anyone with information regarding criminal activity is encouraged to contact the Oxnard Police Department at 805-385-7600.