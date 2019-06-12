Ventura County

Stolen junior lifeguard equipment found after burglary in Ventura area

By:

Posted: Jun 11, 2019 05:06 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 05:06 PM PDT

VENTURA, Calif. - Ventura Police Department patrol units were able to recover stolen junior lifeguard equipment after it was stolen early Tuesday morning. 

The crime happened around 6:30 a.m. when the California Highway Patrol was notified of a burglary in San Buenaventura State Beach in Ventura. 

The thieves stole a California State Parks Ford pickup truck and a utility trailer full of junior lifeguard equipment, with an estimated value of $50,000. 

California Highway Patrol, Ventura Police Department, California State Parks and the Ventura County Auto Theft Task Force participated in the search.

The trailer was found in the surrounding area by Ventura police. No suspects have been found in connection to the theft. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact California Highway Patrol, Ventura Area office at 805-662-2661. You can leave an anonymous tip at 800-222-8477.

The Junior Lifeguard program kicks off this month and will be unaffected by the theft, officials said. 

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

Can cannabis growers and avocado farmers coexist?

Can cannabis growers and avocado farmers coexist?

Five
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Five "Superstar Dogs" available for free adoption at Santa Maria Valley Humane Society

12 surprising airline secrets
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

12 surprising airline secrets

On this day: June 11
U.S. Rep. David Scott via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: June 11

Top 10 TV doctors
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Top 10 TV doctors

Cast of 'Gone With the Wind'
Trailer screenshot via Wikimedia Commons

Cast of 'Gone With the Wind'

On this day: June 10
Richard Wolowicz/Getty Images

On this day: June 10

15 foods that help you stay hydrated
iStock/Ilza

15 foods that help you stay hydrated

On this day: June 9
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: June 9

New York celebrates 151st running of Belmont Stakes
Al Bello/Getty Images

New York celebrates 151st running of Belmont Stakes

On this day: June 8
Ann Johansson/Getty Images

On this day: June 8

On this day: June 7
Eamonn McCormack/Getty Images

On this day: June 7

Prince: Remembering a music icon
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Prince: Remembering a music icon

National Doughnut Day facts
The Salvation Army Chattanooga via Wikimedia Commons

National Doughnut Day facts

National Doughnut Day freebies
Germain Perez/CNN

National Doughnut Day freebies

Top 20 amusement parks in North America
iStock / jabiru

Top 20 amusement parks in North America

On this day: June 6
David Livingston/Getty Images

On this day: June 6

Cast of
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Cast of "A Nightmare on Elm Street" (1984)

On this day: June 5
Dennis Grombkowski/Getty Images

On this day: June 5