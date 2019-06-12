Stolen junior lifeguard equipment found after burglary in Ventura area

A thief stole $50,000 worth of equipment from junior lifeguards in Ventura County. (California Highway Patrol)

VENTURA, Calif. - Ventura Police Department patrol units were able to recover stolen junior lifeguard equipment after it was stolen early Tuesday morning.

The crime happened around 6:30 a.m. when the California Highway Patrol was notified of a burglary in San Buenaventura State Beach in Ventura.

The thieves stole a California State Parks Ford pickup truck and a utility trailer full of junior lifeguard equipment, with an estimated value of $50,000.

California Highway Patrol, Ventura Police Department, California State Parks and the Ventura County Auto Theft Task Force participated in the search.

The trailer was found in the surrounding area by Ventura police. No suspects have been found in connection to the theft.

Anyone with information is asked to contact California Highway Patrol, Ventura Area office at 805-662-2661. You can leave an anonymous tip at 800-222-8477.

The Junior Lifeguard program kicks off this month and will be unaffected by the theft, officials said.