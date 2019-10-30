Some Ventura County school districts cancel Wednesday classes due to potential power shutoffs

iStock / Liliboas The Social Progress Index rates 132 countries on more than 50 indicators, including health, sanitation, shelter, personal safety, access to information, sustainability, tolerance and inclusion and access to education.

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - Several school districts in Ventura County are canceling classes Wednesday because of potential power outages.

Southern California Edison says some 45,000 people in Ventura County could lose power as winds pick up and fire danger increases.

Mupu School District, Santa Clara Elementary School District, Santa Paula Unified School District, ACE Charter High School, Briggs School District, and Fillmore Unified School District announced Tuesday that classes would be canceled for Wednesday because of the windy weather and potential for power shutoffs.

The Ventura County Emergency Operations Center has an interactive map for residents to find out if they live in an area that is under consideration for power shutoffs.

For the latest on school closures in Ventura County, click here.