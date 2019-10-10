SoCal Edison warns of potential power shutoffs in Ventura County

Copyright © 2018 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Utility companies are preparing for large-scale power outages in California as part of an effort to prevent wildfires (KCOY.com/Nathalie Vera)

Copyright © 2018 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Utility companies are preparing for large-scale power outages in California as part of an effort to prevent wildfires (KCOY.com/Nathalie Vera)

OXNARD, Calif. - As large portions of California are facing the possibility of power shutoffs due to extreme fire weather conditions, Ventura County is now preparing for their own shutoffs.

The decision comes as hundreds of thousands of Pacific Gas & Electric customers in Northern and Central California were facing power shutoffs.

Southern California Edison customers throughout Ventura County could be without power due to a 'Red Flag' fire warning throughout the area.

SCE is implementing a plan to turn off electricity in certain high-risk areas due to the risk of wildfires cause by their electrical system.

Public Safety Power Shutoffs are under consideration for several service areas in Ventura County.

Ventura (unincorporated)

Santa Paula

Fillmore

Simi Valley

Moorpark

Camarillo

Piru

Lockwood Valley

City of Oxnard officials say there are currently no planned outages in Oxnard. For a complete list of locations under Public Safety Power Shutoff advisory, click here.

The Fillmore Unified School District said school and extra-curricular activities would be canceled Thursday and Friday due to the possible power shutoff.

Residents in the affected areas should be prepared to be without power for as many as five days.

As of Wednesday evening, SCE customers in Southern Santa Barbara County are not considered to be under advisory.