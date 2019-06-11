Alleged sexual assault on the beach in Ventura

VENTURA, Calif. - The Ventura Police Department is looking for a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman on the beach.

The incident happened around 3:00 p.m. on a beach at Driftwood Lane in Ventura.

A 20-year-old female was lying on the beach at the south-end of Driftwood Lane when she was approached by a man.

She had a shirt covering her face and when she looked up, the suspect was kneeling over her and videotaping her.

The man tried removing her bathing suit top. She screamed and he fled toward Driftwood Lane.

He is described to have a dark complexion, 30 to 40 years old. Approximately 5'7 ft. with short dark hair, possible facial hair. Medium build with black board shorts.

Anyone with information contact Ventura Police Department at 805-339-4400.