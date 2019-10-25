Santa Paula woman accused of embezzling $57,000 from employer

Castaneda was arrested for embezzlement (Santa Paula Police Department).

SANTA PAULA, Calif. - A woman was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of embezzling $57,000 from her employer in Santa Paula.

Santa Paula police arrested Rose Castaneda, 56, of Santa Paula.

In April 2019, Athens Environmental Services noticed suspicious activity related to its payments division.

The company initiated a forensic audit of various accounting tasks related to its bank accounts and financial statements.

The audit revealed $57,000 is cash had been stolen from the company over the span of several months.

Santa Paula Police detectives began an investigation and say they determined that Castaneda had stolen the money from both her employer and ultimately clients of Athens Environmental Services after cash payments were made for monthly services.

As a result of the thefts, many clients were double-billed and went to the business to complain about their billing practices.

When Castaneda was confronted about the inconsistencies, police say she walked off the job and quit without giving notice.

Castaneda is being held on a $10,000 bail.

The investigation is still ongoing.