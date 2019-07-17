Ventura County

Santa Paula gang member sentenced to 65 to life for death of a woman hit by stray bullet

SANTA PAULA, Calif. -  A criminal street gang member from Santa Paula was sentenced to 65 years to life in prison on Monday. 

Ventura County District Attorney Gregory D. Totten says Mark James Martinez, 36, will likely spend the rest of his life in prison for the death of 39-year old Norma Elizalde.

Earlier this year, a jury found Martinez guilty of crimes of first-degree murder and shooting at an inhabited dwelling. 

The jury also found true the allegation that Martinez was an active member of a criminal street gang, that the offense was carried out to further the activities of the criminal street gang, and that he personally shot the gun that caused the victim's death. 

Elizalde was inside her home in Santa Paula on March 29, 2014, when Martinez drove by in his car and confronted two rival gang members walking on the sidewalk outside her home. After challenging the rival gang members, Martinez invoked the name of his gang, got out of his car and attacked them. 

During an exchange of gunfire between the rival gang members, one of Martinez's bullets went through Elizalde's home and struck her in the neck, killing her. She lived in the home with her husband, and she was a mother to 13-year old and 16-year old sons. 

Martinez was sentenced to 65 years to life in prison. He will not be eligible for parole.

The investigation was conducted by Santa Paula Police Department. 

 

