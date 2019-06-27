Ventura County

Robert Shapiro launches Brent Club at Oxnard Boys and Girls Club in honor of son

By:

Posted: Jun 26, 2019 05:20 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 05:21 PM PDT

Brent Club Foundation

OXNARD, Calif. - Attorney Robert Shapiro, best known for his role as one of the lawyers tasked with defending O.J. Simpson in his 1995 trial, stopped by the Oxnard Boys and Girls Club Tuesday afternoon.

After he lost his son to a drug overdose back in 2005 he started the "Brent Shapiro Foundation" for drugs and prevention in partnership with the Boys and Girls Club.

There was a ribbon cutting ceremony in celebration of the Brent Shapiro Foundation joining the Boys and Girls Club in Oxnard.

"This will be our 20th club," said Shapiro. "The majority of them started off in California."

His foundation started with heartache. Shapiro and his wife lost their son Brent in 2005 to an overdose.

"Brent was one of the most amazing kids you have ever seen," said Shapiro.

Shapiro's son had issues with drugs and alcohol at an early age, going to rehab several times. In his 20s he got sober and went to USC with plans for law school. In 2005, he relapsed.

"He was brain-dead and did not recover," said Shapiro. "We said, you know we are going to use his life to save lives and we started the Brent Shapiro Foundation for alcohol and drug prevention."

The foundation gives kids academic support and mentorship to prevent them from turning to drugs or alcohol.

"Peer pressure is really strong and so if you can make sure you are in front of those kids talking about prevention and what it means to make positive choices, and we drug test the kids every other week so when they test clean we take them on trips, like Dodger games, and iPads and things that will help them with their education," said Erin Antrim, Oxnard Boys and Girls Club CEO.

The foundation started in Los Angeles with 20 kids. Today it has over 1,500 teens with Oxnard becoming the 20th location.

"I was really surprised he chose Oxnard because it is in really urban areas, Los Angeles, New York, and Chicago and now little ‘ol Oxnard," said Antrim.

"There is no question it is working," said Shapiro. "It is not only changing the idea of staying off of drugs but it is giving kids incentive to go to college."

Once teens that complete the "Brent Club" are eligible for a scholarship. It is something Shapiro thinks his son Brent would be happy about.

"I think he would be smiling," said Shapiro.

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Tributes appear at front gate of former Neverland Ranch on anniversary of Michael Jackson's death
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Tributes appear at front gate of former Neverland Ranch on anniversary of Michael Jackson's death

Sheriff's seize 20 tons of illegal cannabis at site near Buellton
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sheriff's seize 20 tons of illegal cannabis at site near Buellton

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

15 American manners that are rude abroad
Ian Gavan/Getty Images

15 American manners that are rude abroad

On this day: June 26
Alex Wong/Getty Images

On this day: June 26

Top 25 'Parks and Recreation' characters
JB Lacroix/Getty Images

Top 25 'Parks and Recreation' characters

On this day: June 25
Tim Whitby/Getty Images

On this day: June 25

Top 10 British and Irish comedians
Steve Finn/Getty Images

Top 10 British and Irish comedians

Global Beatles Day trivia
I, Corwin via Wikimedia Commons

Global Beatles Day trivia

On this day: June 24
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

On this day: June 24

All in the family: Celebrity siblings
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella

All in the family: Celebrity siblings

'Dirty Dozen' fruits and vegetables
iStock / KingWu

'Dirty Dozen' fruits and vegetables

On this day: June 23
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

On this day: June 23

On this day: June 22
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: June 22

Summer's most disgusting health concerns
iStock/.shock

Summer's most disgusting health concerns

On this day: June 21
U.S. Marshals Service via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: June 21

Celebrities who turned down knighthoods
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for DIFF

Celebrities who turned down knighthoods

Best and worst states to have a baby
Ian Waldie/Getty Images

Best and worst states to have a baby

On this day: June 20
Jemal Countess/Getty Images

On this day: June 20

Top 20 Australian actors of all time
Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images for Disney

Top 20 Australian actors of all time