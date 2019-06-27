Robert Shapiro launches Brent Club at Oxnard Boys and Girls Club in honor of son

Brent Club Foundation

OXNARD, Calif. - Attorney Robert Shapiro, best known for his role as one of the lawyers tasked with defending O.J. Simpson in his 1995 trial, stopped by the Oxnard Boys and Girls Club Tuesday afternoon.

After he lost his son to a drug overdose back in 2005 he started the "Brent Shapiro Foundation" for drugs and prevention in partnership with the Boys and Girls Club.

There was a ribbon cutting ceremony in celebration of the Brent Shapiro Foundation joining the Boys and Girls Club in Oxnard.

"This will be our 20th club," said Shapiro. "The majority of them started off in California."

His foundation started with heartache. Shapiro and his wife lost their son Brent in 2005 to an overdose.

"Brent was one of the most amazing kids you have ever seen," said Shapiro.

Shapiro's son had issues with drugs and alcohol at an early age, going to rehab several times. In his 20s he got sober and went to USC with plans for law school. In 2005, he relapsed.

"He was brain-dead and did not recover," said Shapiro. "We said, you know we are going to use his life to save lives and we started the Brent Shapiro Foundation for alcohol and drug prevention."

The foundation gives kids academic support and mentorship to prevent them from turning to drugs or alcohol.

"Peer pressure is really strong and so if you can make sure you are in front of those kids talking about prevention and what it means to make positive choices, and we drug test the kids every other week so when they test clean we take them on trips, like Dodger games, and iPads and things that will help them with their education," said Erin Antrim, Oxnard Boys and Girls Club CEO.

The foundation started in Los Angeles with 20 kids. Today it has over 1,500 teens with Oxnard becoming the 20th location.

"I was really surprised he chose Oxnard because it is in really urban areas, Los Angeles, New York, and Chicago and now little ‘ol Oxnard," said Antrim.

"There is no question it is working," said Shapiro. "It is not only changing the idea of staying off of drugs but it is giving kids incentive to go to college."

Once teens that complete the "Brent Club" are eligible for a scholarship. It is something Shapiro thinks his son Brent would be happy about.

"I think he would be smiling," said Shapiro.