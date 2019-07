Riverbed fire ( Senerey De Los Santos).

Riverbed fire ( Senerey De Los Santos).

VENTURA, Calif. - Ventura County Fire Department, Oxnard Fire and Ventura City Fire Department responded to a riverbed fire late Tuesday afternoon.

The small fire in a river bottom sparked off the 101 freeway at Johnson Drive. The fire could be seen by people driving on the Highway 101.

The fire burned 50 square feet before it was contained and all resources were relieved.