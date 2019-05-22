Public's help needed to find man missing out of Oxnard

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Kari Kusumo has been missing since Monday in Oxnard. (Oxnard Police Department)

OXNARD, Calif. - The Oxnard Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a missing man.

55-year-old Kari Kusumo was last seen in the area of the 1900 block of Solar Drive, in Oxnard, around 1:45 p.m. on Monday. He left for an outing and never returned, his family says.

His family and friends have been searching for him throughout Oxnard.

Kusumo is an Asian male with black hair and brown eyes, standing 5-foot-7 and weighing 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green and tan shirt and tan pants. He may be in possession of a gray and black backpack.

No foul play is suspected but police say he may be disoriented and in need of assistance.

Anyone who has seen Kusumo or knows his possible located is urged to call 911 or contact the Oxnard Police Department at 805-385-7740.