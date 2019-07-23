Ventura County

Port Hueneme takes final steps into modernization with groundbreaking ceremony

Posted: Jul 22, 2019 06:04 PM PDT

PORT HUENEME, Calif. - The final step in Port Hueneme's South Terminal Modernization project took place Monday afternoon with a groundbreaking ceremony at the port. 

The groundbreaking ceremony represented five years of planning and execution to grow the Port's capacity and provide more than 500 new sustainable jobs. 

A new addition to the port will be a $7 million hybrid electric crane provided by Ports America. This is in an effort to become more environmentally friendly. 

The additional space from this project will increase mobility of the mobile harbor cranes and will work in conjunction with the Port's deepening project. 

The project will eventually deepen the harbor to 40 feet. This will allow vessels to load heavier items and more cargo. This will bring in more container ships to the port and help provide more jobs on the docks and in the boats. 

During the construction, project officials say the Port's operations team, a consultant from Encompass Consultant Group and a contractor from Viola Constructors, Inc. will be utilizing the best environmental practices for dust control.

Port Hueneme City Councilman Rich Rollins said the Port has been very good about working with the community and that he looks forward to this new project and the ability for them to expand in a very low impact manner.

The demolition of the 1B warehouse is under the Port's new Project Labor Agreement, ensuring that the construction directly supports the local workforce. 

The project is expected to be completed by November and will cost $2.2 million.

Port officials say they're looking forward to generating more cargo and creating more jobs for the local community. 

