Ventura County

Police: Tractor-trailer unknowingly hit bicyclist in fatal accident in Oxnard

By:

Posted: Oct 10, 2019 06:16 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 06:16 PM PDT

OXNARD, Calif. - A man is dead after he was unknowingly hit by a tractor-trailer Thursday morning in Oxnard.

Oxnard Police Department responded to a traffic collision on Wooley Road near the intersection of Industrial Avenue around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday. 

Upon arrival, they located a 45-year-old man who had died. 

In the preliminary investigation, officers determined that the man was riding a bicycle eastbound in the westbound lane of Wooley Road. 

A 2019 Freightliner tractor-trailer was traveling westbound on Wooley Road and struck the bicyclist. 

Officers believed the driver of the truck fled the scene, but located the tractor-trailer a short time later. 

Officers said the driver of the truck, a 55-year-old man, was unaware that he struck the bicyclist. 

Police say the driver is cooperating with investigators and no arrests have been made. 

It is unclear at this time whether alcohol or drugs was involved in the collision. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

County agencies participates in active shooter training in Goleta

County agencies participates in active shooter training in Goleta

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

Worst celebrity Twitter gaffes
Ferre' Dollar/CNN

Worst celebrity Twitter gaffes

On this day: October 11
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

On this day: October 11

Best states for children's well-being
FreeImages.com/Stephen Eastop

Best states for children's well-being

Lawmakers who aren't seeking reelection in 2020
Getty Images

Lawmakers who aren't seeking reelection in 2020

2019 Nobel Prize winners

2019 Nobel Prize winners

9 ways to combat mosquitoes naturally
iStock/eprom_is

9 ways to combat mosquitoes naturally

Celebrities turned politicians
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Celebrities turned politicians

On this day: October 10
NASA

On this day: October 10

What to know about the whistleblower scandal
Copyright 2019 CNN

What to know about the whistleblower scandal

Most anticipated babies of all time
REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool via Getty Images

Most anticipated babies of all time

On this day: October 9
Richard Stonehouse/Getty Images

On this day: October 9

10 most expensive dog breeds
Gary Gershoff/Getty Images for the American Kennel Club

10 most expensive dog breeds

Best places to retire in US
iStock/moneybusinessimages

Best places to retire in US

Celebrity dads who raised famous kids
Thomas Niedermueller/Getty Images

Celebrity dads who raised famous kids

On this day: October 8
Robert B. Stanton/NFLPhotoLibrary via Getty Images

On this day: October 8

Historical 'facts' that we get wrong

Historical 'facts' that we get wrong

Hollywood's celebrity moms
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Hollywood's celebrity moms