Police: Tractor-trailer unknowingly hit bicyclist in fatal accident in Oxnard

OXNARD, Calif. - A man is dead after he was unknowingly hit by a tractor-trailer Thursday morning in Oxnard.

Oxnard Police Department responded to a traffic collision on Wooley Road near the intersection of Industrial Avenue around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Upon arrival, they located a 45-year-old man who had died.

In the preliminary investigation, officers determined that the man was riding a bicycle eastbound in the westbound lane of Wooley Road.

A 2019 Freightliner tractor-trailer was traveling westbound on Wooley Road and struck the bicyclist.

Officers believed the driver of the truck fled the scene, but located the tractor-trailer a short time later.

Officers said the driver of the truck, a 55-year-old man, was unaware that he struck the bicyclist.

Police say the driver is cooperating with investigators and no arrests have been made.

It is unclear at this time whether alcohol or drugs was involved in the collision.

The investigation is ongoing.