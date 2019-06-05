Ventura County

Police looking for missing Ventura man

Posted: Jun 05, 2019 12:50 PM PDT

VENTURA, Calif. - Ventura police are looking for a Ventura man who has been missing since Monday.

Nigel Spencer, 65, was seen leaving his home in the Pierpont community at 9:45 a.m. to work in the city of Agoura Hills.

He arrived at work and was last seen by his coworkers around noon. 

He never arrived home. 

Spencer was seen driving his car, a purple 2002 Chevrolet Camaro Z-28 with license plate number 6CHX424.

There is an active police investigation. 

If Spencer is located, the public is asked to call 911 or the Ventura Police Department Command Center at 805-650-8010. 

