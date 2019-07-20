Police investigating stabbing in Santa Paula area

SANTA PAULA, Calif. - The Santa Paula Police Department started an investigation after a man was stabbed during early Saturday morning hours.

The Ventura Police Department notified the Santa Paula Police Department that a man was taken to the Ventura County Medical Center Emergency Room at around 2:40 a.m.

Hospital staff informed police that the 19-year-old victim was stabbed in the back.

The initial investigation determined that the incident happened in the Santa Paula area of Oak and Main Street.

The victim is currently being hospitalized.

The Santa Paula Police Department encourages anyone with information about this incident to contact Detective R. Raad at 805-525-4474 ext. 211.