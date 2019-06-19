Police dog injured in Oxnard standoff returns to work
OXNARD, Calif. - A police dog that was injured during an hours-long standoff inside an Oxnard convenience store is recovering nicely and returning to work.
The Oxnard Police K-9 Foundation posted an update on the dog's condition on Wednesday.
Leo the police dog suffered a laceration to his head while officers tried to arrest the suspect, Frankie Lindsey. Lindsey was arrested and is expected to be charged for assault on a police dog, commercial burglary and resisting arrest.
Leo is said to be on the mend as he returned to duty on Wednesday.
We greatly appreciate all the well-wishes for K9 Leo that we have received over the past few days - after he was assaulted by a burglary suspect early Monday morning. Leo is doing great, and returns to work this afternoon. #OxnardPDK9 pic.twitter.com/OIfvBZDMZz— Oxnard Police K-9 Foundation (@OxnardpoliceK9) June 19, 2019