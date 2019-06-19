Police dog injured in Oxnard standoff returns to work

Leo the police dog is on the mend after an assault by a burglary suspect. (Oxnard Police K-9 Foudnation )

Leo the police dog is on the mend after an assault by a burglary suspect. (Oxnard Police K-9 Foudnation )

Earlier Coverage Burglar arrested after barricading himself in ceiling of Oxnard business

OXNARD, Calif. - A police dog that was injured during an hours-long standoff inside an Oxnard convenience store is recovering nicely and returning to work.

The Oxnard Police K-9 Foundation posted an update on the dog's condition on Wednesday.

Leo the police dog suffered a laceration to his head while officers tried to arrest the suspect, Frankie Lindsey. Lindsey was arrested and is expected to be charged for assault on a police dog, commercial burglary and resisting arrest.

Leo is said to be on the mend as he returned to duty on Wednesday.