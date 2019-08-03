Ventura County

Police arrest three suspects after traffic stop in Oxnard

marijuana, cocaine and handgun found

OXNARD, Calif. - Police arrested three suspects in connection to drugs, firearms and a warrant following a traffic stop in Oxnard Friday night. 

An Oxnard Police Department patrol officer made a traffic stop at around 9:45 p.m.

The officer detected a strong smell of marijuana coming from inside of the vehicle once he contacted the people inside. 

Officers found more than 82 grams of marijuana, over 32 grams of cocaine, a 9 mm handgun and other evidence of narcotics for sales. 

Officers arrested Jose Luis Soto, 23, of Oxnard. He could face charges related to the possession of narcotics for sale and transportation of narcotics.

The driver of the vehicle 22-year-old Roberto Figueroa of Oxnard was also arrested and could face a misdemeanor charge of possession of more than one ounce of marijuana.

Passenger Ashley Padilla, 23, of Oxnard was arrested for an outstanding warrant. 

Police encourage anyone with information about this case of any other crime to contact the department at 805-385-7600 or online via the department's website.

Those who want to remain anonymous can do so by calling the Ventura County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

