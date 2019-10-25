Police arrest convicted felon in possession of illegal firearm in Oxnard

OXNARD, Calif. - Oxnard Police arrest a convicted felon found with a loaded hand gun in Oxnard on Thursday.

Police arrest Emmanuel Estrella, 28, of Oxnard for illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

On Thursday around 4:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to a call of shots fired near the intersection of First and Sarita Street in Oxnard.

Officers located shell casings in the roadway but no crime victim.

Later that day around 9:32 p.m., a two-officer patrol unit working on enhanced gang enforcement detail was conducting proactive patrol in the same area as the reported gun shots earlier that day.

The patrol unit observed Estrella committing a vehicle code violation of a bicycle.

As officers went to contact Estrella, he got off his bicycle and began walking away.

Officers detained Estrella on the 1400 block of East First Street and began searching his person.

Officer found a loaded handgun in his front pant pocket during the search.

Estrella, a convicted felon, is prohibited from possessing any firearm and/or ammunition.

Anyone with information regarding this case and/or other criminal activity is encouraged to contact Oxnard Police at 805-385-7600 or click here and report online.