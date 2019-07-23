Police are looking for suspect involved in a shooting in Ventura

VENTURA, Calif. - Ventura Police Department are looking for suspect(s) involved in a late night shooting in Ventura.

On Monday afternoon, the Ventura Police Department Command Center received a call of a possible late reported shooting at Cabrillo Village on the 1500 block of South Saticoy Avenue.

The victim reported hearing several gunshots outside their apartment around 12 a.m. early Monday morning.

The victim later found a bullet hole in the window and determined that it had occurred the night the gun shots were heard.

No one inside the apartment was injured as a result of the shooting.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to contact the Ventura Police Department at 805-339-4416.

An anonymous tip can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 805-222-8477.