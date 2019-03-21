Ventura County

Pedestrian struck and killed by train in Oxnard

Happened at Gonzales Road and Oxnard Blvd.

By:

Posted: Mar 21, 2019 09:29 AM PDT

Updated: Mar 21, 2019 03:46 PM PDT

OXNARD, Calif. -  

UPDATE 3:40 p.m. 3/21/21019

The Oxnard Police Department says they received a call about a person sitting on the railroad tracks at the Gonzales Road and Oxnard Blvd. intersection at 8:49 a.m. 

Police say they received a second call two minutes later at 8:51 a.m. that the person had been hit by the train and killed. 

The train was an over-a-mile-long freight transportation train, so it significantly impacted traffic, according to officials. 

--

The Oxnard Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a train Thursday morning.

According to the Oxnard Police Department, it happened just before 9:00 a.m. on the train tracks at the intersection of Gonzales Road and Oxnard Blvd.

The train was stopped on the tracks and blocking traffic at the intersection. Traffic was significantly impacted. Motorists experienced delays and were encouraged to seek alternate routes.

According to Amtrak's Pacific Surfliner Twitter, Trains 774 and 763 were delayed between Oxnard and Ventura.

The identity of the pedestrian has not yet been released.

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Outside an Ojai home where elder abuse is suspected
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Outside an Ojai home where elder abuse is suspected

Outcomes of a Wet Winter

Outcomes of a Wet Winter

Broadcast Peak receives light snowfall
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Broadcast Peak receives light snowfall

On this day: March 22
Jack Taylor/Getty Images

On this day: March 22

Celebrities and their dogs
Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Music Business Association

Celebrities and their dogs

America's 10 favorite dog breeds
American Kennel Club via CNN

America's 10 favorite dog breeds

NCAA Tournament brings back March Madness
Jamie Squire/Getty Images

NCAA Tournament brings back March Madness

8 things to know about Powerball

8 things to know about Powerball

Biggest U.S. lottery jackpots
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Biggest U.S. lottery jackpots

Twitter top 25 most followers

Twitter top 25 most followers

On this day: March 21
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

On this day: March 21

NCAA Tournament by the numbers
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

NCAA Tournament by the numbers

World's happiest countries
MARVEL via Wikimedia Commons

World's happiest countries

Celebrity best friends
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Celebrity best friends

On this day: March 20
Jasper Juinen/Getty Images

On this day: March 20

10 superfoods for spring
iStock/martinturzak

10 superfoods for spring

'Dirty Dozen' fruits and vegetables
iStock / KingWu

'Dirty Dozen' fruits and vegetables

Top 20 cleanest airlines in 2018
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Top 20 cleanest airlines in 2018

Beautiful stars for every age
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Beautiful stars for every age

World's most powerful women
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

World's most powerful women