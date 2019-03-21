Pedestrian struck and killed by train in Oxnard

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. The Oxnard Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a train Thursday morning.

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. The Oxnard Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a train Thursday morning.

OXNARD, Calif. -

UPDATE 3:40 p.m. 3/21/21019

The Oxnard Police Department says they received a call about a person sitting on the railroad tracks at the Gonzales Road and Oxnard Blvd. intersection at 8:49 a.m.

Police say they received a second call two minutes later at 8:51 a.m. that the person had been hit by the train and killed.

The train was an over-a-mile-long freight transportation train, so it significantly impacted traffic, according to officials.

--

The Oxnard Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a train Thursday morning.

According to the Oxnard Police Department, it happened just before 9:00 a.m. on the train tracks at the intersection of Gonzales Road and Oxnard Blvd.

The train was stopped on the tracks and blocking traffic at the intersection. Traffic was significantly impacted. Motorists experienced delays and were encouraged to seek alternate routes.

According to Amtrak's Pacific Surfliner Twitter, Trains 774 and 763 were delayed between Oxnard and Ventura.

The identity of the pedestrian has not yet been released.