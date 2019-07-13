Ventura County

Paralyzed pug stolen out of Ventura returned to owner

Posted: Jul 12, 2019 06:04 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 08:15 AM PDT

Gaga returns home after she was stolen from her owner

VENTURA, Calif. - A Ventura woman was reunited with her missing paralyzed pug Thursday morning. This after a woman reportedly snatched the dog from the owner's front yard.

It was an emotional reunion between dog and owner. Jessica Black was reunited with Gaga, her paralyzed pug after it was stolen from her yard Monday morning. Flyers flooded neighborhoods hoping to bring the 10-year-old dog back home.

Then a spark of hope.

“I went on Facebook and someone had shared her poster of a lost dog,” said Ivy Fulton, a groomer at Dee Dee’s Dog Spot in Ventura.

Fulton was the one who spotted Gaga.

“I answered the phone when the lady called,” said Fulton. “She said she had a pug and she wanted to give her a bath. She said it had been missing for three years and she just found it and could we squeeze it in. And we took her in.”

On Tuesday that lady showed up with Gaga to get her groomed. Fulton recognized the missing dog, from her face to her paralyzed back legs.

“She was actually drunk when she brought the dog in and we took the dog and it was actually a really sweet dog and she picked it up and was kind of belligerent,” said Fulton.

“They were able to kind of help us get some information through our own little detective work,” said Jessica Black. “She was able to get her address through people that lived in this building.”

It turns out that woman was keeping Gaga inside a room at the Ventura Inn.

“We were able to call the cops,” said Black. “We came down here last night, but she was hiding in someone else’s unit. We were here for hours last night and the cops couldn’t locate her or the dog.”

The mission to get Gaga back continued Thursday morning, this time with success. The dog had been without wheelchair and medication for almost a week. And even though police returned Gaga, no arrest was made.

“It basically has been, he-said, she-said type of stuff, but the factor that made us get her back is that Gaga has a hair mole -- we call it her beauty mark, and the lady that took her tried to cut it off,” said Black. “But if you look it is still there.”

“That is just what we do,” said Fulton. “We always help people, and we are here for the dogs. I am going to cry, but that is just what we do. We are a community here.”

“She truly believes that this is her dog, and that is sad but this is not her dog,” said Black. “This is my dog, and she is in my arms, and I am so happy.”

Ventura police said no arrest was made because the situation was considered a civil misunderstanding.

Slideshows

