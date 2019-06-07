Oxnard woman claims Lyft driver tried to kidnap her

OXNARD, Calif. - An Oxnard resident claims a Lyft driver tried to kidnap her while using the service before she decided to jump out of the moving vehicle.

25-year-old Lorin Guzman describes what she calls her escape from a Lyft driver as frightening.

"It was really scary because he was going about 40 miles per hour and I didn't know what to do at that point, so I thought the next best thing to do was to jump," said Guzman.

Guzman claims her Lyft driver was trying to kidnap her. It happened Tuesday night around 10:30 p.m.

She had called for the ride in south Oxnard with a route taking her home to El Rio. She says the driver was unusual from the very beginning.

"He continued to make really odd sexist comments," said Guzman. "I got quiet and once I got quiet he started panicking. Then he asked me who I was texting, 'Who are you calling? Am I making you uncomfortable?' At that point I didn't say anything."

Guzman's Lyft app ride receipt identifies the driver as Luis. Once she realized he wasn't taking the correct route to her destination, she started to panic.

"We are driving down the boulevard still, and he starts to mess with his dash board telling me that he needs to make a stop in Ventura," said Guzman. "He said and it is going to be really quick and that its no big deal. I told him to stop the car, but he refused to stop the car. Once I started to get loud with him he said actually we are going to Santa Barbara whether you like it or not."

Guzman said the driver attempted to lock the doors, but she had previously cracked one open after becoming nervous. Then she waited for her moment to jump out at the intersection of Oxnard Boulevard and Gonzalez Road.

"That is when the Oxnard Police Department had actually just drove by and I waved them down and I was really scared and I was like, ''Can you guys help me, this guy just tried to kidnap me,'" said Guzman.

Guzman posted her experience on social media and moments later another woman responded claiming she had a similar experience with the same driver.

"Once he started messing with his dashboard and started to edit the ride that is when I realized, OK, I think he has other plans for me," said Guzman. "I was thinking he was honestly going to take me to Santa Barbara and do whatever. I don't even really want to think about it because it really scares me."

Guzman says she has been in contact with the Lyft company and they said they are investigating the situation. KEYT reached out to the company, but have yet to receive a response.