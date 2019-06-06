Arrest made after pedestrian was struck and killed in Oxnard

(Courtesy of Joyce Roberson/KEYT)

OXNARD, Calif. - UPDATE: 3:30 A.M. 6/6/2019

An arrest has been made in a hit-and-run incident that claimed the life of an Oxnard man.

According to the Oxnard Police Department, 35-year-old Pedro Guzman Gutierrez of Oxnard was arrested at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday for the murder of 30-year-old Ricardo Torres Rojas that ocurred on May 11, 2019 . He was booked into the Ventura County Main Jail on murder charges with bail set at $500,000.

Suspect: Pedro Guzman Gutierrez

From the start of the investigation, detectives sought to determine if the cause of Mr. Rojas' death was the result of a traffic collision or an intentional act. Major Crimes investigators interviewed numerous people who provided valuable information, canvassed the neighborhood and located video of the incident. Based on the evidence gathered, investigators were able to confirm that Gutierrez struck Mr. Rojas with his vehicle, dragging him under the vehicle for over one block before becoming dislodged on Bluebell Street. Because Gutierrez used his vehicle as a weapon to kill Mr. Rojas, his death is now considered as Oxnard's seventh homicide of 2019, the Oxnard Police Department said in a statement.

UPDATE 5:50 P.M. 5/11/2019

Oxnard police patrol officers and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) members first responded to the scene of an injury traffic crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian in the 1300 block of Bluebell Street in Oxnard.

Police found a 30-year-old Hispanic male lying in the road once they arrived.

The victim was transported to the Ventura County Medical Center by ambulance but did not survive his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Major Crimes Unit detectives arrived to investigate the incident. Based on the information they received they believe there was an altercation between the victim and another man that led to his death.

Investigators are encouraging anyone who may have video recorded or photographed all or part of the incident, to upload your media directly to the investigators via this link.

Contact information is not stored by Axon and members of the community can remain anonymous by choosing to upload their files without providing any contact information.

The City of Oxnard is also offering a reward of $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for committing homicides in the city.

The department urges anyone with information about the incident to contact Detective Miguel Serrato 805-385-7688.

The Oxnard Police Department is currently investigating a fatality that involved a vehicle and a pedestrian in Oxnard Saturday morning.

The incident happened at around 11:40 a.m. near the Azalea Street and Mariposa Avenue intersection.

Officials requested Major Crimes investigators and Traffic Unit officers to the scene.

The investigation is currently in the initial stages.

No other information is currently available. Check back for more details as this story develops.

