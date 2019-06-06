Ventura County

Arrest made after pedestrian was struck and killed in Oxnard

Hit-and-run considered Oxnard's 7th homicide

By:

Posted: May 11, 2019 03:01 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 03:38 AM PDT

OXNARD, Calif. -   UPDATE: 3:30 A.M. 6/6/2019

An arrest has been made in a hit-and-run incident that claimed the life of an Oxnard man.

According to the Oxnard Police Department, 35-year-old Pedro Guzman Gutierrez of Oxnard was arrested at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday for the murder of 30-year-old Ricardo Torres Rojas that ocurred on May 11, 2019. He was booked into the Ventura County Main Jail on murder charges with bail set at $500,000.

 From the start of the investigation, detectives sought to determine if the cause of Mr. Rojas' death was the result of a traffic collision or an intentional act. Major Crimes investigators interviewed numerous people who provided valuable information, canvassed the neighborhood and located video of the incident. Based on the evidence gathered, investigators were able to confirm that Gutierrez struck Mr. Rojas with his vehicle, dragging him under the vehicle for over one block before becoming dislodged on Bluebell Street. Because Gutierrez used his vehicle as a weapon to kill Mr. Rojas, his death is now considered as Oxnard's seventh homicide of 2019, the Oxnard Police Department said in a statement.

UPDATE 5:50 P.M. 5/11/2019

Oxnard police patrol officers and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) members first responded to the  scene of an injury traffic crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian in the 1300 block of Bluebell Street in Oxnard. 

Police found a 30-year-old Hispanic male lying in the road once they arrived. 

The victim was transported to the Ventura County Medical Center by ambulance but did not survive his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital. 

Major Crimes Unit detectives arrived to investigate the incident. Based on the information they received they believe there was an altercation between the victim and another man that led to his death. 

Investigators are encouraging anyone who may have video recorded or photographed all or part of the incident, to upload your media directly to the investigators via this link.

Contact information is not stored by Axon and members of the community can remain anonymous by choosing to upload their files without providing any contact information.

The City of Oxnard is also offering a reward of $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for committing homicides in the city. 

The department urges anyone with information about the incident to contact Detective Miguel Serrato 805-385-7688.     

The Oxnard Police Department is currently investigating a fatality that involved a vehicle and a pedestrian in Oxnard Saturday morning. 

The incident happened at around 11:40 a.m. near the Azalea Street and Mariposa Avenue intersection.

Officials requested Major Crimes investigators and Traffic Unit officers to the scene.

The investigation is currently in the initial stages. 

No other information is currently available. Check back for more details as this story develops.
 

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

Can cannabis growers and avocado farmers coexist?

Can cannabis growers and avocado farmers coexist?

Five
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Five "Superstar Dogs" available for free adoption at Santa Maria Valley Humane Society

Top 20 amusement parks in North America
iStock / jabiru

Top 20 amusement parks in North America

On this day: June 6
David Livingston/Getty Images

On this day: June 6

Cast of
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Cast of "A Nightmare on Elm Street" (1984)

On this day: June 5
Dennis Grombkowski/Getty Images

On this day: June 5

Top 10 jazz artists
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Top 10 jazz artists

Dr. Beach's top US beaches for 2019

Dr. Beach's top US beaches for 2019

Angelina Jolie through the years
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Angelina Jolie through the years

On this day: June 4
J. Meric/Getty Images

On this day: June 4

Top 20 cities for LGBT retirees
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Top 20 cities for LGBT retirees

Trump's state visit to UK
Getty Images

Trump's state visit to UK

On this day: June 3
Leon Neal/Getty Images

On this day: June 3

Top 10 men's and women's tennis players
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Top 10 men's and women's tennis players

Best, worst things to buy in June
iStock/Fred-D

Best, worst things to buy in June

On this day: June 2
Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

On this day: June 2

On this day: June 1
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: June 1

America's 11 most endangered historic places 2019
Wikimedia

America's 11 most endangered historic places 2019

On this day: May 31
George De Sota/Getty Images

On this day: May 31