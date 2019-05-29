Oxnard police department hoping to keep Colonia Library doors open

Oxnard Police Department help to keep Colonia Library open

OXNARD, Calif. - The Oxnard Police Department is doing all they can to help keep the Colonia Library open despite budget cuts.

The City of Oxnard is proposing to make several cuts to help the city recover from a $9.2 million deficit. One of the items being threatened is the Colonia Library near Del Sol Park.

“It is like a gem in the city,” said Oxnard Police Chief Scott Whitney.

But soon this gem could disappear from the city. The Colonia Library is just one of many assets that could get the boot due to budget cuts.

“The city has a lot of tough decision that have to be made,” said Whitney. “I support the city manager and every decision that he’s made, but we are just trying to do our part to help out, and there is a lot of people in the community that want to help.”

Police Chief Scott Whitney and his department jumped on board to try and help keep the library open. They are asking community members to donate what they keep the library alive.

“We made this little pin that we are going to give out to people that make a $20 donation,” said Whitney.

The city is looking to make nearly $6 million worth of cuts to help with the $9.2 million deficit. The police department is hoping to raise enough for a year, which comes out to $28,000.

“We are listening to the community to see if they have any suggestions, as well as our council, and then what we are doing is we are trying to see if we can pull together resources,” said Terrel Harrison, Culture and Community Services Director. “The Oxnard police department is trying to put together some funds, because they know how vital it is to the community.”

“It improves public safety,” said Whitney. “Studies have shown that when kids start getting into delinquent behaviors it's generally the time that school is out until the time parents come home so that's a critical time.”

Nearly 5,000 people visit the Colonia Library and half that number are kids who are hoping to still have a place to go pick up a book.

“As a city we always come together and as a police department we really believe in partnering with our community and partnering with the other departments,” said Whitney.

The budget goes to city leaders on June 18 and will decide if the service stays alive.

To donate to the help keep the Colonia Library open you can deliver the funds to the police department or click here.