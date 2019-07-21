Oxnard police arrest teen found with loaded firearm

OXNARD, Calif. - The Oxnard Police Department arrested a teen in connection to firearm related crimes during a patrol Saturday night.

Special Enforcement Unit officers patrolled the Southwinds neighborhood at around 8:45 p.m. in response residents' concerns of recent gang related activity.

Officers focused their patrol efforts on the apartment complexes between the 200 and 500 block of Cuesta Del Mar.

Police officers made contact with a 16-year-old boy during the enforcement patrol and searched him.

They found a loaded gun in an empty potato chip bag that the boy was holding.

The teen was arrested and taken to Juvenile Hall. He may face multiple firearm related charges.

The Oxnard Police Department asks anyone with any information about this incident or any other crime to contact the department at 805-385-7600.

Those who want to remain anonymous can do so by calling the Ventura County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or by visiting their website.