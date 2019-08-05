Oxnard police arrest man suspected of felony vandalism, attempted extortion and more

(Oxnard Police Department)

OXNARD, Calif. - Police arrested a man suspected of vandalism, attempted extortion, child endangerment and resisting arrest in Oxnard Saturday afternoon.

The suspect Juan Manuel Andrade, 31, was seen slashing tires in the 400 block of N. Juanita Avenue between the hours of 3:45 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Andrade was described as driving a green Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The department received a call of a person in a green Jeep Grand Cherokee threatening the reporting party at around 6:30 p.m.

Officers detained Andrade in the 100 block on North Harrison Avenue while searching the area. Multiple victims positively identifies Andrade as the suspect.

One of the victims was a street vendor who told police that Andrade had been following him around the Colonia Neighborhood in an intimidating way and threatened him.

Andrade reportedly told the vendor that he was from a specific gang and demanded that the vendor pay him taxes if he wanted to sell in the neighborhood.

Some witnesses also reported that Andrade approached others and brandished a knife at them as well. Those victims have not yet been identified.

Andrade was arrested and could face charges related to attempted extortion, vandalism, child endangerment, and resisting arrest as he physically resisted arrest when officers attempted to put him in handcuffs.

According to police, Andrade has a criminal record consisting of crimes of violence, criminal threats adn vandalism from Kern County and Ventura County.

Police encourage anyone with information to contact the Oxnard Police Department at 805-385-7600 or online via the department's website.