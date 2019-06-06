Ventura County

Oxnard Police arrest armed robbery suspect, three others detained

Posted: Jun 05, 2019 06:11 PM PDT

OXNARD, Calif. - Four Oxnard residents were arrested on Wednesday as officers served a search warrant in connection to an armed robbery investigation. 

Investigators from the Oxnard Police Department Violent Crimes Unit, SWAT and K-9 Units served a search warrant on the 2800 block of South J Street as part of an investigation into an armed robbery that took place in May. 

Officials identified Oxnard resident Dangelly Rivera, 28, as the suspect responsible for the armed robbery. On May 8, the suspect approached a victim on the 600 block of West Channel Islands Boulevard and threatened them with a knife. He assaulted the victim and knocked them unconscious before stealing their personal property. 

Officers arrested Rivera on suspicion of armed robbery. 

Three other people were contacted at the residence and were detained. Officers arrested Dennis Perches, 27, of Oxnard on outstanding warrants and possession of narcotics and burglary tools. 

Two additional people, Dayyana Magana, 43, and Juan Almada, 43, were also taken into custody on a complaint of outstanding warrants and resisting arrest after they refused to come out of a shed at the residence for over 15 minutes. 

The investigation is ongoing. Contact the Oxnard Police Department at 805-385-7600 if you have any additional information. 

