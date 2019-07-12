Oxnard photographer captures stunning images of bioluminescent plankton at Point Mugu
POINT MUGU, Calif. - A photographer from Oxnard captured stunning images of bioluminescent plankton in the early morning hours of July 4.
Brallan Perez Favela staked out a beachside spot at Point Mugu last week to take the photos.
Images taken at around 12:30 a.m. show a lifeguard station in the foreground with a vibrant Milkyway and the glow of the bioluminescent plankton in the background.
Brallan says he goes to the spot every other week to take photos with his Sony a6000 mirror-less camera with a 16mm Sigma lens.
He said there was minimal light on the beach, save for the occasional headlights of passing cars.
Bioluminescent plankton is a must-see sight for photographers along the coast. The rare glow can only be seen on certain occasions and the process is still not fully understood by scientists.
