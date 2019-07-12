Oxnard photographer captures stunning images of bioluminescent plankton at Point Mugu

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Photos by an Oxnard photographer show bioluminescent plankton at Point Mugu . ( Brallan Perez Favela )

POINT MUGU, Calif. - A photographer from Oxnard captured stunning images of bioluminescent plankton in the early morning hours of July 4.

Brallan Perez Favela staked out a beachside spot at Point Mugu last week to take the photos.

Images taken at around 12:30 a.m. show a lifeguard station in the foreground with a vibrant Milkyway and the glow of the bioluminescent plankton in the background.

Brallan says he goes to the spot every other week to take photos with his Sony a6000 mirror-less camera with a 16mm Sigma lens.

He said there was minimal light on the beach, save for the occasional headlights of passing cars.

Bioluminescent plankton is a must-see sight for photographers along the coast. The rare glow can only be seen on certain occasions and the process is still not fully understood by scientists.

You can follow Brallan on Instagram.