Ventura County

Oxnard photographer captures stunning images of bioluminescent plankton at Point Mugu

By:

Posted: Jul 11, 2019 04:02 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 06:00 PM PDT

POINT MUGU, Calif. - A photographer from Oxnard captured stunning images of bioluminescent plankton in the early morning hours of July 4.

Brallan Perez Favela staked out a beachside spot at Point Mugu last week to take the photos. 

Images taken at around 12:30 a.m. show a lifeguard station in the foreground with a vibrant Milkyway and the glow of the bioluminescent plankton in the background.

Brallan says he goes to the spot every other week to take photos with his Sony a6000 mirror-less camera with a 16mm Sigma lens.

He said there was minimal light on the beach, save for the occasional headlights of passing cars.

Bioluminescent plankton is a must-see sight for photographers along the coast. The rare glow can only be seen on certain occasions and the process is still not fully understood by scientists. 

You can follow Brallan on Instagram.

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Tributes appear at front gate of former Neverland Ranch on anniversary of Michael Jackson's death
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Tributes appear at front gate of former Neverland Ranch on anniversary of Michael Jackson's death

Sheriff's seize 20 tons of illegal cannabis at site near Buellton
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sheriff's seize 20 tons of illegal cannabis at site near Buellton

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

On this day: July 11
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

On this day: July 11

Best and worst cities for men
iStock/Kemter

Best and worst cities for men

USWNT victory celebration in NYC
Getty Images

USWNT victory celebration in NYC

14 surprising foods you should refrigerate
FreeImages.com/tim & annette

14 surprising foods you should refrigerate

On this day: July 10
Linh Pham/Getty Images

On this day: July 10

14 Hollywood stars who started acting on telenovelas
Morgan Lieberman/Getty Images

14 Hollywood stars who started acting on telenovelas

Household items you're paying too much for
FreeImages.com/Penny Mathews

Household items you're paying too much for

On this day: July 9
Steve Evans via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 9

Tom Hanks' top 10 leading ladies
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Tom Hanks' top 10 leading ladies

Shocking places people use their phones
iStock/kzenon

Shocking places people use their phones

On this day: July 8
Allsport/Getty Images

On this day: July 8

Top 10 dance films of all time
Buena Vista Pictures

Top 10 dance films of all time

Runners face off with bulls in Pamplona
Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images

Runners face off with bulls in Pamplona

On this day: July 7
G. Morty Ortega/Getty Images

On this day: July 7

On this day: July 6
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

On this day: July 6

15 foods that help you stay hydrated
iStock/Ilza

15 foods that help you stay hydrated

On this day: July 5
Dennis Grombkowski/Getty Images

On this day: July 5