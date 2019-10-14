Oxnard man sentenced to 78 years for molesting three relatives

Salvador Banales , 70 of Oxnard. (Ventura County Sheriff's Office)

OXNARD, Calif. - An Oxnard man convicted of sexually assaulting his young relatives will spend at least 78 years in prison.

Ventura County District Attorney announced the sentencing of Salvador Banales, 70, of Oxnard on Friday in Ventura.

Judge Gilbert Romero sentenced Banales with 78 years, 8 months to life in prison

In September, a jury of five convicted Banales of five lewd and lascivious acts upon children under 14 and two lewd and lascivious acts upon children 14 or 15.

The crimes took place from 2005 through 2018 and involved two female relatives who are now adults and a 12-year-old female relative.

The jury found Banales guilty of allegations that he committed the crimes against more than one victim, engaged in substantial sexual conduct as alleged in two counts and that the statute of limitations was appropriately extended.

One of the crimes was captured on a home surveillance camera.

Oxnard Police Department investigated the case.

The District Attorney's Sexual Assault and Family Protection Unit prosecuted Banales.