Ventura County

Oxnard man sentenced to 78 years for molesting three relatives

By:

Posted: Oct 14, 2019 01:31 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 04:03 PM PDT

OXNARD, Calif. - An Oxnard man convicted of sexually assaulting his young relatives will spend at least 78 years in prison.

Ventura County District Attorney announced the sentencing of Salvador Banales, 70, of Oxnard on Friday in Ventura. 

Judge Gilbert Romero sentenced Banales with 78 years, 8 months to life in prison

In September, a jury of five convicted Banales of five lewd and lascivious acts upon children under 14 and two lewd and lascivious acts upon children 14 or 15. 

The crimes took place from 2005 through 2018 and involved two female relatives who are now adults and a 12-year-old female relative. 

The jury found Banales guilty of allegations that he committed the crimes against more than one victim, engaged in substantial sexual conduct as alleged in two counts and that the statute of limitations was appropriately extended. 

One of the crimes was captured on a home surveillance camera. 

Oxnard Police Department investigated the case. 

The District Attorney's Sexual Assault and Family Protection Unit prosecuted Banales. 

 

 

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

County agencies participates in active shooter training in Goleta

County agencies participates in active shooter training in Goleta

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

12 surprising airline secrets
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

12 surprising airline secrets

Fabulous actresses over 50
Mark Davis/Getty Images

Fabulous actresses over 50

On this day: October 16
Nick Laham/Getty Images

On this day: October 16

2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees
Getty Images

2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees

Famous write-in candidates
Jemal Countess/Getty Images

Famous write-in candidates

On this day: October 15
John Moore/Getty Images

On this day: October 15

Top 10 hot spots for car thieves
iStock/Norlito

Top 10 hot spots for car thieves

Best driving cities in US
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Best driving cities in US

2019 Nobel Prize winners

2019 Nobel Prize winners

On this day: October 14
Ben Foster via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 14

Celebrities' fears, phobias revealed
Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Celebrities' fears, phobias revealed

Evolution of the iPhone
David Paul Morris/Getty Images

Evolution of the iPhone

On this day: October 13
Gobierno de Chile via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 13

On this day: October 12
US Marshals Service via CNN

On this day: October 12

Worst celebrity Twitter gaffes
Ferre' Dollar/CNN

Worst celebrity Twitter gaffes

On this day: October 11
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

On this day: October 11

Best states for children's well-being
FreeImages.com/Stephen Eastop

Best states for children's well-being