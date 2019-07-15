Earlier Coverage Oxnard man sentenced in Naval kickback scheme

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - An Oxnard man was sentenced to 70 months in federal prison Monday for receiving $1.2 million in illegal kickbacks.

Fernando Barroso Sr., 69, worked as the master scheduler for the Public Works Department at Naval Base Ventura County for 22 years. He was responsible for approving purchases, contracts, vendors, and payments to vendors.

In March, he pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy and one count of subscribing to a false federal income tax.

In a plea agreement, he admitted to defrauding the United States, submitting false claims for payment, and accepting bribes.

Prosecutors say Barroso conspired with a Ventura County businessman named Theodore Bauer. The two made an arrangement beginning in 2008 where Barroso would issue and approve work orders and purchase orders for Bauer's companies. Bauer would then submit false invoices, which Barroso would approve, even though no work was being performed. In return, Barroso received 50 percent of all proceeds from the scheme.

Barroso received more than $840,000 in kickbacks in the form of checks, as well as more than $375,000 in cash.

Barroso was sentenced Monday and ordered to pay more than $1 million in restitution to the U.S. Navy and IRS.

Bauer, meanwhile, pleaded guilty in November 2018 to conspiracy to commit bribery. He is scheduled to be sentenced on July 22.