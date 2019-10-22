Oxnard man dies after being stabbed in shoulder

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

OXNARD, Calif. - Oxnard Police Department is looking for a suspect or suspects linked to a Monday night stabbing on Eliza Court.

Special Enforcement Officers were contacted by a resident regarding the stabbing. Officers arrived to the 100 block of Eliza Court around 8:42 pm where they found the victim laying on the ground. He was bleeding from an apparent stab wound to the shoulder and was immediately transported to the Ventura County Medical Center. The victim was taken into surgery, but later died of his wounds at the hospital.

Investigators believe that an altercation may have led to this stabbing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Jose Velazquez at 805-385-7760 or the Oxnard Police Department at 805-385-7600.

Investigators are also encouraging anyone who may have video recorded or photographed the incident to upload media here : https://oxnardpd.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/100elizact .

You can remain anonymous if you choose to do so.