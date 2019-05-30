One person dead following Ventura apartment fire

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

VENTURA, Calif. - One woman is dead following an early morning apartment fire in Ventura Thursday.

According to officials, it was reported just before 4:00 a.m. at a 7-story complex on the 100 block of South Palm Street.

The fire is believed to have originated on the sixth floor. Firefighters managed to pull a woman from the building, but she died at the scene despite life-saving efforts by first responders. A dog in that same unit also died. It is unclear if the woman's death was a result of the fire.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, officials said.

The Red Cross is assisting 25 people displaced by the fire. 75 people were evacuated, officials said.

It is unclear how the fire started and the extent of damage it caused.

The Ventura City Fire Department, Ventura County Fire Department, and the Oxnard Fire Department were all on scene.

The fire is under investigation.