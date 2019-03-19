One minor injury after fire breaks out in Ventura residence

VENTURA, Calif. - One person was injured following a fire at a Ventura residence Sunday night.

The call came in at around 7:35 p.m. on the 200 block of Dayloma Avenue.

People who lived at the residence told firefighters that a bedroom was on fire. Firefighters made sure no one was in the residence and then began an aggressive attack on the fire.

The fire was knocked down within 15 minutes of the initial call. An electrical outlet may have caused the fire to spark in a rear bedroom. Part of the wall and some personal items near the outlet were burned.

One person did suffer a minor injury, but they were treated on scene and released. No other injuries were reported.

Building officials responded to the residence and Red Cross was called in to provide housing for those displace. The estimated damage to the building was $5,000 and $2,000 in personal items.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.