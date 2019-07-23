Oil-covered owl found in Ventura County

Workers wash an oil-covered owl. (Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network)

Workers wash an oil-covered owl. (Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network)

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - A Great Horned Owl is recovering after it was found covered in oil in Ventura County.

Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network says the juvenile male owl somehow ended up in oil pits in Dulah. The pits were reportedly covered and wildlife-proof, but the owl still managed to get in.

The owl was treated at the Wildlife Care Network on Monday. Experts say he was washed with warm water and Dawn dish soap. Workers moved the owl to different tubs and dumped out the oily water throughout the process. The owl's talons were restrained while he was washed.

Workers wash an oil-covered owl. (Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network)

Workers wash an oil-covered owl. (Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network)

The Wildlife Care Network says oil washing is extremely stressful for animals, so workers have to be very careful and give him time to rest between cleanings.

The Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network is the only oil wash station between Long Beach and Morro Bay.

The owl will be taken to the International Bird Center in San Pedro on Tuesday for more treatment.