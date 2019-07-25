Ventura County

Oil-covered owl dies days after it was found in Ventura County

Posted: Jul 25, 2019 03:01 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 03:34 PM PDT

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - A Great Horned Owl that was found covered in oil in Ventura County has died.

According to Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network, the owl died Thursday morning after suffocating on oil that was in its system.

The juvenile male owl was first found on Monday.

Wildlife Care Network says he somehow ended up in an oil pit in Dulah, which is near Ventura.

The pit was reportedly wildlife-proof, however, the owl still managed to get inside.

The owl had been taken to the International Bird Center in San Pedro earlier this week for additional treatment.

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


