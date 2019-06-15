Officials arrest alleged gang member for illegal possession of weapons in Ventura County

Santiago Gomez, 27, of Saticoy . (Ventura County Sheriff's Office)

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif - Ventura County Sheriff's Gang Unit members arrested an alleged gang member in connection to firearm-related offenses in Saticoy.

Santiago Gomez, 27, of Saticoy was arrested on June 6 after a month-long investigation.

Gomez was believed to be in possession of weapons and a supply of bullets. He had already been a convicted felon and was prohibited from owning and/ or possessing weapons.

Detectives served a search warrant at Gomez's home on the 11000 block of Nardo Street in Saticoy.

During the search, detectives found an AK-47 style rifle and a loaded handgun that had been reported stolen.

(Ventura County Sheriff's Office)

Gomez was not present during the search warrant but was later found by Headquarters Station patrol deputies.

He was booked into the Ventura County Sherif's Main Jail facility and could face charges related to felon in possession of weapons, illegal possession of ammunition and unlawful transfer of weapons.

Gomez is being held on $250,000 bail.