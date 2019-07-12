Multiple fatalities reported following two separate crashes in Camarillo

CAMARILLO, Calif. - Two separate crashes led to multiple fatalities in Camarillo Thursday night.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported a fatal crash off of Las Posas Road and Laguna Road.

This was a multi-vehicle crash.

One car ended up in a ditch with occupants possibly trapped inside.

It is unclear at this time if there are multiple fatalities.

Another fatal car crash was reported near the first incident off of Fairview Drive and Center School Road.