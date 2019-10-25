Ventura County

Multiple collisions block roads in Port Hueneme, one found driving under the influence

Posted: Oct 24, 2019 06:29 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 06:29 PM PDT

PORT HUENEME, Calif. - Officers responded to a multiple vehicle traffic collision on Thursday afternoon in Port Hueneme. 

Port Hueneme Police arrived at the scene to multiple collisions at Hueneme Road and Ventura Road around 12:33 p.m.

At arrival, officers saw two vehicles with major damage on Hueneme Road along with a semi-truck which had left the roadway and come to rest in the middle of the Holiday Inn Express parking lot. 

The semi-truck had also struck two unoccupied parked vehicles in the parking lot of the hotel. 

The three occupants between the two occupied vehicles were transported to local hospitals with moderate injuries. 

Their condition is currently unknown. 

The investigation found that the loaded semi-truck with trailer was traveling westbound on Hueneme Road when it ran the red light at Ventura Road. 

Witnesses estimated the driver's speed to be approximately 50 mph in a 35 mph zone. 

The semi-truck struck two vehicles in the intersection, subsequently losing control and coming to rest approximately 100 yards from the intersection in the middle of the hotel parking lot. 

The semi-truck struck a bus bench on the south side of Hueneme Road. 

A male occupant sitting on that bench narrowly survived because he saw the collision occur. 

Officers made contact with the driver and noted objectively symptomology consistent with someone being under the influence of alcohol or drugs. 

After conducting a series of field sobriety exercises, it was determined the semi-truck driver was under the influence of alcohol. 

He was subsequently arrested for driving with a blood alcohol level greater than .04%. 

Commercial truck drivers may not exceed a legal limit of more than .04%. 

The semi-truck driver was also found to have a suspended license. 

Ventura County Environmental Health was also dispatched to the scene to help contain and dispose of fluids leaking from the semi-truck and fluids left behind on the roadway. 

Hueneme Road was closed for approximatey 4 hours while the scene was processed and cleaned. 

