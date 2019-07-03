Missing Ventura woman found safe

Missing adult female last seen walking her dog (Ventura Police Department).

VENTURA, Calif. - UPDATE: Ventura Police say Diana Rosas has been found safe and has returned home. No other details were given.

Previous story:

A missing adult woman was last seen going on a walk with her dog in Ventura Monday afternoon.

Diana Rosas, 28, from Ventura was last seen by her family members and her boyfriend when she left their resident on the 100 block of West Ramona Street at around 1 p.m. to go on a walk with her dog.

She did not return home and her last posting on social media showed Rosas in the area of Surfers Point on Shoreline Drive at around 2 p.m. on Monday.

Rosas is described to be a Hispanic female, 5'03 ft. and weighs approximately 110 lbs.

She has brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a dark shirt and blue shorts.

Her dog is a brown and black Miniature Pinscher by the name of Coco.

Rosas' whereabouts are unknown at this time and attempts at contacting her have been unsuccessful.

According to family members, this is unusual for Rosas not to return home.

At this time there is no indication of foul play.

Anyone that has information about her whereabouts please contact Ventura Police Department Command Center at 805-650-8010 or call 911.