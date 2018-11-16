Memorial service held for Ventura County Sheriff Sgt. Ron Helus

A memorial service for Ventura County Sheriff Sgt. Ron Helus was held in Westlake Village on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018.

A memorial service for Ventura County Sheriff Sgt. Ron Helus was held in Westlake Village on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018.

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. - A memorial service for Ventura County Sheriff Sgt. Ron Helus was held in Westlake Village on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018.

His body was taken to Pierce Brothers Valley Mortuary and Cemetery for a graveside service following the memorial service.

Sgt. Helus was killed in the line of duty during the mass shooting in Thousand Oaks that occurred on the night of Nov. 7, 2018.

Eleven others also lost their lives that tragic night.

Sgt. Helus is credited with being the first deputy on scene and diverting the gunman's attention from patrons at Borderline Bar and Grill preventing further bloodshed. The rampage ended when the gunman shot himself in the head.

Watch Thursday's memorial service below.

Some Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office employees attended the memorial services on Thursday. The Sheriff's Office sent a management team to cover for Ventura County Sheriff's Office managers so that they could attend the services for Sgt. Helus.