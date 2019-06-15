Married couple charged with felony counts related to real estate fraud in Ventura County

Jason Morrison/freeimages.com

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - The Ventura County District Attorney's Office announced Friday the arrests of a married couple in connection to real estate fraud.

District Attorney Gregory D. Totten announced that Riverside residents James Anthony Rojas, 62, and Yvonne Georganna Martinez, 66, have been arrested and charged with one felony count of foreclosure consultant fraud as well as six felony counts of recording a false instrument.

Martinez was charged with two counts of recording a false instrument.

Both Martinez and Rojas have also been charged with special allegations that each caused victim losses of more than $1 million.

This case was investigated by the Ventura County District Attorney's Real Estate Fraud Unit. The unit's investigation led to the specific charges against the defendants.

Martinez and Rojas reportedly targeted real estate owned by five senior citizens ranging in age from 66 to 90 years old in Ventura County.

The defendants' court date is set for June 25 at 1:30 p.m. at the Ventura County Superior Court.

Both defendants are still in custody and each of their bails is set at $1 million.

In case of posting bail, the defendants will have to show proof that the money used to post bail was not fraudulently obtained.