Man sentenced to 24 years in state prison for child molestation in Oxnard

Mario Tama/Getty Images Alberto Barreto, 33, sentenced to 24 years in state prison for child molestation.

OXNARD, Calif. - An Oxnard man was sentenced to 24 years in state prison Thursday.

Judge Bruce Young sentenced Alberto Barreto, 39, of Oxnard to 24 years in state prison for committing lewd acts upon children under 14 years old.

During an interview with Oxnard police detective, Barreto stated he touched the intimate parts of two girls three months prior.

After further investigation, detectives were able to locate two minor victims and discovered Barreto had molested the minors on multiple occasions between May 2017 and September 2018 during the time they lived in the same residence as Barreto.

Detectives arrested Barreto and felony charges were filed on October 10, 2018.

Barreto pled guilty to the charges on June 19, 2019.