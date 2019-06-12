Man found guilty of killing his stepson for not doing chores in Simi Valley

iStock / zimmytws

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. - District Attorney Gregory D. Totten says Howard Novak, 65, was found guilty by jury of voluntary manslaughter for stabbing his stepson with a knife.

Novak of Simi Valley stabbed his stepson Kelly Hughes, 28, to death in the late evening hours of August 4, 2016.

They shared a home together in Simi Valley. Earlier that day Novak confronted Hughes about not doing his chores.

Novak faces a maximum sentence of 12 years in state prison.

His sentencing is scheduled July 11, 2019 at 10:45 a.m. in courtroom 14 of the Ventura County Superior Court.

He is currently being held in the Ventura County jail.