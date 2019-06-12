Ventura County

Man found guilty of killing his stepson for not doing chores in Simi Valley

By:

Posted: Jun 12, 2019 02:18 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 02:18 PM PDT

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. - District Attorney Gregory D. Totten says Howard Novak, 65, was found guilty by jury of voluntary manslaughter for stabbing his stepson with a knife. 

Novak of Simi Valley stabbed his stepson Kelly Hughes, 28, to death in the late evening hours of August 4, 2016.

They shared a home together in Simi Valley. Earlier that day Novak confronted Hughes about not doing his chores. 

Novak faces a maximum sentence of 12 years in state prison. 

His sentencing is scheduled July 11, 2019 at 10:45 a.m. in courtroom 14 of the Ventura County Superior Court. 

He is currently being held in the Ventura County jail. 

 

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

Can cannabis growers and avocado farmers coexist?

Can cannabis growers and avocado farmers coexist?

Five
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Five "Superstar Dogs" available for free adoption at Santa Maria Valley Humane Society

Forbes' highest-paid athletes 2019
iStock/miflippo

Forbes' highest-paid athletes 2019

20 annoying things people do on planes
FreeImages.com/krzysiuc

20 annoying things people do on planes

On this day: June 12
Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

On this day: June 12

President's best friend: famous White House pets
Susan Sterner/White House Photo

President's best friend: famous White House pets

12 surprising airline secrets
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

12 surprising airline secrets

On this day: June 11
U.S. Rep. David Scott via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: June 11

Top 10 TV doctors
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Top 10 TV doctors

Cast of 'Gone With the Wind'
Trailer screenshot via Wikimedia Commons

Cast of 'Gone With the Wind'

On this day: June 10
Richard Wolowicz/Getty Images

On this day: June 10

15 foods that help you stay hydrated
iStock/Ilza

15 foods that help you stay hydrated

On this day: June 9
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: June 9

New York celebrates 151st running of Belmont Stakes
Al Bello/Getty Images

New York celebrates 151st running of Belmont Stakes

On this day: June 8
Ann Johansson/Getty Images

On this day: June 8

On this day: June 7
Eamonn McCormack/Getty Images

On this day: June 7

Prince: Remembering a music icon
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Prince: Remembering a music icon

National Doughnut Day facts
The Salvation Army Chattanooga via Wikimedia Commons

National Doughnut Day facts

National Doughnut Day freebies
Germain Perez/CNN

National Doughnut Day freebies